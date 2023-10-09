BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Currently no chance’ of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas official

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2023 08:24pm
An Israeli soldier is positioned with troops at the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. Photo: AFP
An Israeli soldier is positioned with troops at the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. Photo: AFP

DOHA: Palestinian group Hamas is not open to negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel during hostilities, a member of the Hamas’s political office in Doha said Monday.

“The military operation is still continuing… therefore there is currently no chance for negotiation on the issue of prisoners or anything else,” Hossam Badran, a Hamas official, told AFP from Doha.

“Our mission now is to make every effort to prevent the occupation from continuing to commit massacres against our people in Gaza, which directly target civilian homes,” he added.

Israel imposes total siege on Gaza, cuts off water supply

Israel has said it is working to free at least 100 people kidnapped as Hamas stormed the Gaza border on Saturday, shooting people in nearby communities and towns.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since the surprise offensive.

On the Gaza side, at least 560 people have been killed after Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave in response.

Qatar has hosted a political office for Hamas for over a decade and has been one of the group’s principle backers.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh issued a video message from Qatar on Saturday, broadcast on the Hamas’s Al-Aqsa television channel, saying his group was on the “verge of a great victory” and demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners.

On Sunday, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a call with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, saying Qatar was “making all its diplomatic efforts with various concerned parties” in a bid to de-escalate the conflict.

Israel Palestine Israel conflict Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli air strikes

Comments

1000 characters

‘Currently no chance’ of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas official

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

PKR continues winning streak against USD, gains another 0.37%

Open-market: rupee sees gain against US dollar

Oil prices surge 4% on worries of escalation in Middle East conflict

Five terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle with security forces: ISPR

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh home minister

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Read more stories