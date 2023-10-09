BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Israel sells $511mn in weekly bond sale amid Gaza war

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 05:34pm

JERUSALEM: Israeli raised 2 billion shekels ($511 million) in its weekly bond issue that had demand of nearly six times the total amount, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The offering that included three nominal shekel bond series and two CPI-linked series was bought by local and foreign players such as Bank Leumi, Bank Hapoalim, Discount Bank, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, First International Bank, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Citibank, the ministry said.

“The ability to raise debt and finance the government’s activities, even in times of emergency, in significant volumes and with a particularly high coverage ratio, is evidence of market confidence in Israel,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that it is ready to access local and international capital markets and is prepared to provide a financial response to the government’s needs during the current war with Palestinian fighters in Gaza by using various tools.

Palestine Palestinian Palestine Israel conflict Bank of Israel Israeli bond

Comments

1000 characters

Israel sells $511mn in weekly bond sale amid Gaza war

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

Open-market: rupee sees gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump as Middle East turmoil roils markets

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh Home Minister

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Mari Petroleum successfully drills appraisal well in Sindh

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Read more stories