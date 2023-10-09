BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK supports Israel’s right to ‘proportionate action’ to end violence

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 05:25pm

LONDON: Britain supports Israel’s right to take proportionate action that is within international law to bring an end to violence, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said on Monday, following Israeli retaliation to a shock attack by Hamas group.

“We support Israel exercising its right to self defence and to taking proportionate action to bring an end to the violence,” the spokesman told reporters. “In situations like this they can take proportionate action … acting within international laws.”

The spokesman said there were no plans to redeploy British military assets to the region, but noted there was already a British warship in the Mediterranean carrying out NATO duties and Britain has an air force base in Cyprus.

Fighters from the Hamas group killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens in Saturday’s attacks, the deadliest such incursion in decades, prompting Israel to retaliate by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Britain’s Foreign Office is working urgently with Israeli authorities to establish the status of its nationals in the area, Sunak’s spokesman said. The government estimates there are around 50,000-60,000 Britons, including dual nationals, in Israel or Gaza.

Asked whether Britain planned to follow Austria in suspending its aid to Palestinians, Sunak’s spokesman said Britain had previously provided aid to Palestinian refugees via the United Nations.

“I’m not aware of any plans to change our aid approach, but obviously this is a fast moving situation,” he said.

Israel UK NATO Rishi Sunak MENA Gaza Palestine Israel conflict Hamas Hamas group

Comments

1000 characters

UK supports Israel’s right to ‘proportionate action’ to end violence

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

Open-market: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Oil prices jump as Middle East turmoil roils markets

Supreme Court resumes Practice and Procedure Act 2023 hearing

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Mari Petroleum successfully drills appraisal well in Sindh

Deaths pass 1,100 as Israel retaliates with airstrikes

Top diplomat Wang hopes US, China can ‘rationally’ manage differences

Read more stories