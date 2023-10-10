BAFL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
Haier’s offer ‘to win a gaari’

Sponsored Content Published 10 Oct, 2023 03:10pm

Haier has looked to stand at the forefront when it comes to home appliances brands. However, now it is not just about providing quality appliances; but also about celebrating the moments that matter. This time, Haier is bringing the excitement of the Cricket World Cup 2023 closer to you with an offer that is as exciting as it is rewarding.

Imagine driving away with a brand new 1,000cc car, all courtesy of Haier. And that’s not all; Haier is also giving away 3 tola of gold to add sparkle to your life. How about getting a 100% cashback on your purchase? It’s like a double celebration – you get a fantastic LED TV and your money back. There’s more. Haier is offering hundreds of instant prizes, including T-shirts, clocks, and travel bags. It’s a winning frenzy.

To participate, all you need to do is purchase any Haier LED TV from any Haier’s outlet across the country. With that simple step, you’ll be entered into an exciting lucky draw.

Once you’ve made your purchase, make sure to fill in your details on the customer copy of the lucky draw coupon. To qualify for the lucky draw, you must mention your name, mobile number, CNIC number, LED Model, address, and the date of purchase. Then, share this card with the GTM concern shop dealer, and you’ll receive your gifts as per the campaign’s policies.

Don’t miss this chance to elevate your Cricket World Cup 2023 excitement and bring home amazing prizes. Head over to your nearest Haier outlet now, purchase a Haier LED TV, and enter the lucky draw for your shot at winning big with Haier’s #HaiTayyari to Win a Gaari.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

