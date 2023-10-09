Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

HYDERABAD: Mitchell Santner played a blistering innings and then took five wickets to guide New Zealand to a convincing 99-run win over the Netherlands in a World Cup match in Hyderabad on Monday.

The 31-year-old left-hander clubbed a 17-ball 36 not out in New Zealand’s imposing total of 322-7 before achieving figures of 5-59.

Santner, the first New Zealand spinner to take five wickets in a World Cup match, dominated the Dutch who were bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs.

The victory gave New Zealand two wins in as many games after crushing title-holders England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

“We did a great job batting first, built partnerships at the top and the bowlers did a fantastic job tonight,” said Kiwis captain Tom Latham.

Netherlands were never in the hunt in the chase as they lost Vikramjit Singh (12), Max O’Dowd (16) and Bas de Leede (18) in the first 17 overs with just 67 on the board.

Top-scorer Colin Ackermann, with a 73-ball 69, and Teja Nidamanuru (21) added 50 for the fourth wicket but Santner removed Ackermann and skipper Scott Edwards (30) to virtually end Dutch hopes.

Santner also dismissed Roelof van der Merwe (one) and Ryan Klein (eight) to complete his second five-wicket haul in his 97th ODI.

Fast bowler Matt Henry finished with 3-40 to wrap up the match.

“I was hoping we could keep them to around 280-300 when I won the toss because I do think it gets easier to bat here as the day goes on,” said Edwards.

“New Zealand have a disciplined bowling attacking though and they aren’t going to let that sort of total be easy for you.”

Earlier, opener Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Latham struck half centuries to anchor New Zealand’s innings after they were sent in to bat.

Young scored an 80-ball 70, captain Latham made 53 off 46 balls while Ravindra hit a run-a-ball 51.

In the slog overs, Santner hit two sixes and three boundaries to bolster the total.

Young put on a solid start of 67 after 12 overs with Devon Conway before spinner Van der Merwe broke the stand by getting Conway caught at long-on.

Conway, who made an undefeated 152 against England, hit five boundaries and a six in his 40-ball 32.

Young found another able partner in Ravindra as both took New Zealand to 144 with a stand of 77 before pacer Paul van Meekeren had the opener caught at mid-on.

Van der Merwe struck for a second time when he had Ravindra caught behind.

Ravindra’s run-a-ball 51 was spiced with a six and three boundaries and came after his 123 not out against England.

Daryl Mitchell played a solid hand with a quick 47-ball 48 comprising five boundaries and two sixes but fell at the start of the last power-play, bowled by Van Meekeren.

Mitchell benefitted from a dropped catch on 22 but Glenn Phillips (four) and Mark Chapman (five) were removed quickly, leaving the late fireworks to Santner.

Latham hit six boundaries and a six.

Van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt and Van der Merwe took two wickets apiece.