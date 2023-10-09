Hong Kong stocks open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade Monday afternoon following a healthy run-up on Wall Street at the end of last week, having been closed in the morning owing to a typhoon in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.19 percent, or 32.54 points, to 17,518.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.38 percent, or 11.83 points, to 3,098.65 as investors returned from a week-long holiday, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.13 percent, or 2.53 points, to 1,907.75.