BAFL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.78%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 47.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FABL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HBL 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
HUBC 86.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.67%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
OGDC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 92.39 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
PPL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.19%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
SSGC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By 23.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,040 Increased By 90.8 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,692 Increased By 198.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,479 Increased By 105.3 (0.64%)
Hong Kong stocks open higher

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2023 12:00pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade Monday afternoon following a healthy run-up on Wall Street at the end of last week, having been closed in the morning owing to a typhoon in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.19 percent, or 32.54 points, to 17,518.52.

Hong Kong stocks rebound from 11-month low as U.S. yields off peak

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.38 percent, or 11.83 points, to 3,098.65 as investors returned from a week-long holiday, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.13 percent, or 2.53 points, to 1,907.75.

Hong Kong stocks

