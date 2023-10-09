BAFL 38.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.78%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
FABL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HBL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.61%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
MLCF 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 92.39 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
PPL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.19%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
SSGC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By 23.8 (0.5%)
BR30 17,042 Increased By 93.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 47,721 Increased By 226.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,489 Increased By 115.5 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dust and despair in Afghan village wiped out by quakes

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2023 11:25am

KASHKAK: The hardscrabble village of Kashkak, a collection of mud-brick homes perched on a dusty plateau in western Afghanistan, is now a pile of rubble.

The village was flattened by a magnitude 6.3 quake followed by a series of eight powerful aftershocks that buried many of its inhabitants Saturday morning.

“We took out several dead bodies; three of them were little children,” said Amir Hussain, a 33-year-old volunteer rescue worker who dug through the night in the hope of finding survivors.

“They had just came from their school, one of them was killed in the street and two others in their home,” he said.

Around him, men in dust-stained clothes hacked at the camel-coloured earth – some still looking for bodies, others gouging out graves to bury the dead.

One man, dazed with emotion, was led through a maze of burial pits that now pockmark the earth.

The gravediggers paused to watch him pass, then got back to their work, mounding piles of earth over the dead.

Afghanistan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban says, as death toll spikes

“We were told that the death toll has reached up to 170,” said village rescue worker Maula Dad.

The government says some 2,053 have died in the “unprecedented” quake, with 1,300 homes toppled across 13 villages in western Herat province.

Late Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs put fatalities at a little over 1,000, but said “100 percent” of homes in 11 villages were totally destroyed.

‘There is nothing’

The Herat region is still grappling with a huge displaced population caused by two decades of war as well as a lingering years-long drought.

And Afghanistan in general is suffering from a massive reduction in foreign aid since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Nonetheless supplies gradually began to arrive on the scene of the hard-to-reach village including food, water, tents – and some coffins for the dead.

In one aid tent, stacks of flat Afghan bread were being handed out while Red Crescent trucks unloaded supplies nearby.

Children meandered over blocks of mud-formed masonry which were once simple homes, now turned inside-out with belongings such as backpacks, cookware and toothbrushes out in the open.

Along what was once the village’s main throughfare, a man carried a child-sized bundle cradled in his arms, shrouded in a red fleece blanket.

Nearby, a mother lamented her situation.

“Everyone from our family is in the hospital. I haven’t heard from them,” said 40-year-old Fatima.

“We are all finished; there is nothing.”

Afghanistan Afghanistan earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

Dust and despair in Afghan village wiped out by quakes

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Open-market: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Deaths pass 1,100 as Israel retaliates with airstrikes

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Oil prices jump more than $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

Supreme Court resumes Practice and Procedure Act 2023 hearing

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

Read more stories