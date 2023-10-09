BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices surge 4% on worries of escalation in Middle East conflict

Reuters Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 08:31pm

HOUSTON: Oil prices surged 4% on Monday, recouping some of the steep losses last week, as clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas ignited fears that a wider conflict could affect oil supply from the Middle East.

Brent crude was up $3.24, or 3.8%, to $87.85 a barrel by 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.19 a barrel, up $3.40 or about 4.1%.

Both benchmarks spiked by more than $4, or over 5%, earlier in the session.

The surge reversed last week’s downtrend - the largest weekly decline since March - in which Brent fell about 11% and WTI retreated more than 8% as a darkening macroeconomic outlook intensified concerns about global demand.

“(An) attack on Israel by Hamas may push the region to war, increasing geopolitical risk bid into crude,” said Tudor Pickering and Holt analyst Matt Portillo.

Hamas on Saturday launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades, triggering a wave of retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

Oil prices fall again; demand worries outweigh tight supply

The eruption of violence threatens to derail U.S. efforts to broker a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, in which the kingdom would normalise ties with Israel in return for a defence deal between Washington and Riyadh.

Saudi officials reportedly on Friday told the White House that they were willing to raise output next year as part of the proposed Israel deal.

Riyadh and Moscow have agreed to a combined 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) voluntary cut until the end of 2023.

Analysts suggested the implications of the conflict could include a potential slowdown in Iranian exports, which have grown significantly this year, despite U.S. sanctions.

Iran’s production has risen by close to 600,000 barrels per day during the past year while crude stored on and offshore has been sold into market, mitigating some of the tightness being orchestrated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, said Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen.

“If the U.S. were to judge that Iran is involved in Hamas’ attack, this could lead it to ‘turn the screws’ on Iran’s oil exports by enforcing sanctions more strictly,” said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Any production and export disruption would exacerbate supply tightness as most analysts expect markets to be in a deficit in the second half of the year.

Crude Oil ANZ Bank Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Hamas Israeli air strikes Middle East violence Saudi Israeli relations

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Oct 09, 2023 11:52am
Putin must be smiling.....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Oil prices surge 4% on worries of escalation in Middle East conflict

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

PKR continues winning streak against USD, gains another 0.37%

Open-market: rupee sees gain against US dollar

Five terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle with security forces: ISPR

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh home minister

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Read more stories