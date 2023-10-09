BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-09

Cheap power during winter months: Package for industry on the cards

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is working on a four-month “winter package” for industry on incremental consumption basis aimed at providing cheap electricity during the winter months, which will not only improve industrial growth but also reduce burden of capacity payment of power plants, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The winter package will be applicable across the country including K-Electric jurisdiction, after formal approval of the federal cabinet and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The impact of incremental package will be around Rs 25 billion but the key question remains: who would pay this cost as the government cannot adjust this amount in subsidy due to restrictions imposed by the IMF and World Bank.

Meeting with ministers sought: RLNG/gas supply and pricing need clarity: APTMA

SIFC has directed Power Division, Finance Division, Commerce Division and Chairman FBR to present a financial plan in the Executive Committee for introducing industrial tariffs based on the cost of service to tackle the issue of cross subsidy for domestic users which is eroding competitiveness of exports.

Secretary Power, Secretary Commerce and Secretary Finance have been directed to devise a mechanism to reduce the cost of electricity involving: (i) implementation of wheeling at the cost of one cent per unit and (ii) constitute a committee on capacity charges and debt restructuring of power sector.

On Monday (today) a meeting will be held in Power Division to discuss outlines of proposed winter package for the industry to use cheap idle capacity on incremental basis. The rate and duration for incremental winter package will also be finalised before submission of a formal proposal to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Experts have also suggested the government to expand the winter package to domestic consumers, as well, so that they can use electricity for heating due to non-availability of gas.

In 2020, to address this issue, a discount on incremental consumption namely “Use more Pay Less Package” was offered for the period of November 2019 till February 2020 by offering a rate of Rs 11.97/KWh for incremental consumption. The discount was available to domestic, commercial & industrial consumers of Discos and yielded a growth of 16% in consumption.

According to the Power Division, previous industrial support package had resulted in substantial growth in consumption of electricity - 4.29% in November 2020 to around over 18% in June 2021.

Keeping in view the expected future benefits, the Power Division will submit that going forward, based on the existing trends, a growth of over 25 % for Discos and over 35 % in K-Electric system is expected in 2023-24.

The Power Division has also acknowledged that sufficient power balance is available in winter months, which can be utilised as the package will not have a negative impact on fiscal balance as extra electricity is being generated which will be consumed in four winter months.

Karachi Electric, sources said, will also submit that there would not be any load management in its system due to the implementation of the industrial package, as the incremental demand would be managed through utilisation of own fleet, as well as, through incremental utilisation from national grid.

The sources said, All Pakistan Textile Mills (APTMA) Punjab is also urging the government to dedicate entire electricity generated from RLNG-fired Balloki power plant to it or sell the plant to it.

The caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry, Gohar Ijaz, Patron in Chief APTMA recently held a detailed meeting with the caretaker Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali wherein purchase of Balloki power plant also came under discussion.

An official privy to this meeting told this scribe that there is cross subsidy of Rs 7 per unit and queried that if a plant is sold to APTMA then who would meet this shortfall. Another official stated that the government cannot recover amount from members of APTMA, individually.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC IMF Finance Division KE electricity Federal Government FBR RLNG Power Division electricity prices power plants Winter season K-Electric IMF and Pakistan SIFC Gohar Ijaz caretaker Minister for Commerce Capacity payment

Comments

1000 characters
Jawad Ur Rehman Oct 09, 2023 07:29am
@Retired, very well said. Government borrowings is the main factor. Private sector hadlybgers any money. ....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Cheap power during winter months: Package for industry on the cards

700 Israelis, 400 Palestinians killed

Pakistan for end to oppression

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Inflation in Nawaz’s tenure was ‘just 2 percent’: Maryam

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

BMP demands govt slash oil prices

FTO barred from initiating action against banking co

Read more stories