FESCO’s DPR Tahir promoted

FAISALABAD: Tahir Mehmood Sheikh, Director Public Relations of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has been promoted from grade 19 to grade 20 as Additional Director General. After the approval of the FESCO Board of Directors, Director General HR Athar Ayub Chaudhry promoted him. A formal notification has been issued.

Tahir Mahmood Sheikh has been serving in FESCO for twenty years and has always played a positive role in conveying the various projects of the company and their fruits to the customers.

He has developed excellent relationships with professionals and is acting as a bridge between FESCO and consumers due to his professional skills.

He is considered among the most capable, honest and dedicated officers of FESCO. Tahir Sheikh holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication and has served in various national newspapers and journals for eight years.