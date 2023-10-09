Betel nuts worth Rs30m seized

KHUZDAR: Collectorate of Customs Balochistan claimed to have seized 6,000 kilograms of betel nuts worth Rs 30 million in two different operations conducted at Khurkhera area of district Khuzdar on Sunday.

