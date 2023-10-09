BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023
Pakistan

Betel nuts worth Rs30m seized

PPI Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

KHUZDAR: Collectorate of Customs Balochistan claimed to have seized 6,000 kilograms of betel nuts worth Rs 30 million in two different operations conducted at Khurkhera area of district Khuzdar on Sunday.

As per spokesman for Collectorate of Customs Balochistan, staff of customs Khurkhera recovered 6000 betel nuts from the hidden cavities of passenger coach and 10-wheeler-truck in two different operations conducted at customs check post Khurkhera, Khuzdar. The seized betel nuts valued at Rs. 30 million.

