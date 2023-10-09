‘Traders’ problems can be solved under the umbrella of PBF’

LAHORE President, Pakistan Business Forum Lahore Momin Ali Malik said PBF is working actively for the progress and development of the business community and cooperation of Anjuman-e-Tijaran’s and market associations which would further strengthen its hands to achieve common goals of the welfare of business community more effectively.

While talking to delegation of the traders on Sunday, he said that the unity among traders and common stand of their issues would send a strong voice to the government to promote ease of doing business in the country.

President Pakistan Business Forum Lahore further said that the traders and industrialists are facing multiple problems, which can be resolved with unity by working under the umbrella of PBF. He said that we are working for the respect and dignity of the business community and urged the government to protect our constitutional rights.

He urged the government to get input of the business community for decision making and policy making. He demanded one window operation to promote business and investment, fair taxes and their collection with a friendly approach.

He said that with unity, we can make Lahore a role model city in the country by making it a hub of industrial, educational, IT and health friendly activities. He also stressed that LDA should focus on better development of markets and improve city infrastructure.

Bushra Anjum Butt Vice President PBF Lahore and Qaiser Mehmood General Secretary Lahore also stressed for close cooperation among the trade bodies too to advocate for a conducive business environment in the country and further emphasized that LDA should build parking plazas in markets to address the longstanding issues of traders and focus on better development of all markets.

They said that small traders and small industries are making useful contributions towards the economy and urged that the government should focus on resolving their key issues to facilitate their better growth.

