JI holds sit-in at Governor’s House

KARACHI: Karachi on Sunday witnessed a significant demonstration as the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held a sit-in before the Governor House against the escalating prices of petrol, electricity, and inflation.

A large number of Jamaat-e-Islami workers and supporters took part in the protest, resulting in temporary suspension of traffic, as roads leading to the venue were sealed.

This sit-in was led by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman. Participants of the protest assembled outside the Jamia Masjid Khizra, from where, they marched towards the Governor House. Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haque also spoke to the participants.