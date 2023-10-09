BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
JI holds sit-in at Governor’s House

NNI Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

KARACHI: Karachi on Sunday witnessed a significant demonstration as the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held a sit-in before the Governor House against the escalating prices of petrol, electricity, and inflation.

A large number of Jamaat-e-Islami workers and supporters took part in the protest, resulting in temporary suspension of traffic, as roads leading to the venue were sealed.

This sit-in was led by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman. Participants of the protest assembled outside the Jamia Masjid Khizra, from where, they marched towards the Governor House. Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haque also spoke to the participants.

Karachi inflation petrol prices Governor House JI Jamaat e Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rahman inflated power bills

