Business & Finance Print 2023-10-09

'Organic Meat': First Pakistani firm to export meat to China

APP Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am
BEIJING: In a groundbreaking development for Pakistan’s meat industry, a local meat company named Pakistan’s Organic Meat has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Pakistani entity to be registered with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

This achievement not only opens up new avenues for Pakistan’s meat exports but also solidifies the country’s position in the global meat market, said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

The company that has achieved this remarkable feat is “The Organic Meat Company Ltd,” a leading player in Pakistan’s meat processing and export industry. This achievement comes after years of rigorous quality control measures and compliance with international standards, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

He further said that to secure registration on the GACC, Organic Meat Company Ltd underwent rigorous inspections and quality audits. This demonstrates their commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in meat production, processing, and packaging.

“Registration on the GACC opens the doors to the vast Chinese meat market, which has a growing demand for high-quality meat products. This milestone positions Pakistan as a credible and reliable supplier of meat to China. This achievement has the potential to significantly boost Pakistan’s meat exports, contributing to the country’s economic growth. It also creates opportunities for job creation within the meat processing industry,” he added.

He further said that this achievement enhanced the country’s reputation on the global stage. It showcases Pakistan’s ability to meet the stringent requirements of international markets.

Chaudhary Javed Saleem, affiliated with the meat and related products business expressed his delight at this historic achievement.

“It reflects the huge effort of Pakistan’s meat processing industry to expand markets and Pakistan is committed to delivering the highest quality meat products to the Chinese market,” he added.

“This achievement sets a precedent for other Pakistani meat companies to follow suit and strive for excellence in quality and compliance with international standards. It also underscores the importance of maintaining high standards in the food industry to tap into lucrative international markets”, he mentioned.

He further said that it not only signified a major breakthrough for the company but also paved the way for stronger trade relations with China and a brighter future for Pakistan’s meat exports on the global stage.

