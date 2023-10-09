Solution to Palestinian issue: PTI urges UN, OIC to hammer out strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called upon the United Nations and the OIC to realize the gravity of the situation and should immediately hammer out a meaningful and result-oriented strategy to find out lasting and perpetual solution to the Palestinian issue, insisting that enduring peace in the region lies only in a two-state solution.

Reacting to the fierce armed clashes between Palestine and Israel and the escalating tension in the region, PTI spokesperson demanded that the international nations should protect the basic and fundamental rights of the people of Palestine and make the oppressor and illegitimate state of Israel bound by international law and ethics.

He emphasized that the key countries of the Muslim Ummah, including the OIC, should take special measures on war-footing basis to ensure a permanent and durable solution to the Palestinian issue.

The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the people of Palestine have full right to get their own land and independent state, adding that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital was inevitable for the regional security and stability. He recalled that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s principled stance on the Palestine issue was the key for the perpetual solution to the conflict and the lasting peace in the region, who has consistently maintained his stance that oppression, occupation, and peace cannot go hand in hand.

