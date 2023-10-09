Historical Nasir Bagh gets a makeover

LAHORE: The work to restore the historical Nasir Bagh at The Mall to its former glory has entered its final stages, a senior officer of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore said on Sunday.

Nestled between Lower Mall and Kutchery Road, the British-era park neighbors Government College University, Punjab University and the Town Hall, it is frequented by locals seeking a quick respite from the hustle of urban life.

Known as Band Stand Garden due to military band performances during the Raj, the park had been in need of a visual upgrade at this location, according to residents who had requested government support in this regard.

Acting on the instructions of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA has installed lush green grass, colorful flower beds and floodlights in the colonial park which spans over 100 kanals. Additionally, the park’s fountain has been revitalized and preventive measures against dengue, such as the application of anti-larva medicine, have been implemented. Its boundary wall has also been removed to provide a “fresh visual experience,” he added.

Separately, as part of its beautification plan to enhance the visual appeal of the provincial capital, the authority has completed work to refurbish The Mall. It has, among other measures, planted grass along a six kilometer long and 30 foot wide stretch from Charing Cross to the Mian Mir Bridge, according to officer.

