Euro zone long-dated yields edge higher after US data

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were higher late on Friday but below the session’s highs reached after the release of US jobs data, while the gap between German and Italian borrowing costs hit its highest since March.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up 1.5 basis points (bps) at 2.90% by 1515 GMT after hitting 2.95% after the data. It reached a 12-year high of 3.024% on Wednesday.

The yield, which rises as the bond’s price falls, was on track for its fifth straight weekly gain despite falling for the last two sessions.