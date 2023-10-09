BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-09

Rouble recovers after slump to seven-week

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble recovered ground on Friday, after weakening to a more than seven-week low past 101 against the dollar, under pressure from lower oil prices and the reduced supply of foreign currency from exporters at the start of the month.

By 0927 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 100.13, having earlier touched 101.50, its weakest since Aug. 14. It had gained 0.2% to trade at 105.60 versus the euro and firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 13.69.

The rouble’s last tumble into triple digits in August led the Bank of Russia to make an emergency 350 basis-point rate hike to 12% and authorities to discuss reintroducing controls to buttress the currency, but interventions - verbal or otherwise - have been more limited this time around.

The Kremlin said there was no cause for concern. President Vladimir Putin on Thursday acknowledged the rouble’s weakening as a problem, but also extolled the economy’s resilience against Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Accelerating inflation hit 5.94% on Oct. 2, the economy ministry said this week, while the central bank is widely expected to hike rates from 13% currently at its next meeting later this month.

Delayed action by the authorities and Russia’s trade imbalance - exports have contracted this year, while imports have recovered sharply - are causing the rouble’s weakness, said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble recovers after slump to seven-week

OPEC leaders make case for fossil fuels at Riyadh climate event

700 Israelis, 400 Palestinians killed

Pakistan for end to oppression

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Inflation in Nawaz’s tenure was ‘just 2 percent’: Maryam

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

BMP demands govt slash oil prices

FTO barred from initiating action against banking co

Read more stories