BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023
Markets Print 2023-10-09

UK FTSE 100 holds gains after US payrolls data

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 closed higher on Friday supported by energy and financial stocks, but logged a sharp weekly loss as soaring government bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates roiled global equity markets.

The main FTSE 100 index rose 0.6% by 1600 GMT, while the mid-cap index added 0.8%.

Financial sectors such as banks and insurers gained 1.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

Shares in Aviva shot up 5.3%, after sources told Reuters it was among a small handful of insurers exploring bids for the British consumer operations of rival RSA.

Oil majors BP and Shell climbed 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively, tracking firm crude prices, while miners added 1.3% as traders prepared for the re-opening of China markets on Monday after the Golden Week holiday.

Nevertheless, both the main UK indexes recorded weekly losses amid fears about central banks keeping interest rates elevated, with the latest blow-out US jobs report adding to concerns.

“A strong (US) payroll report this morning will continue to put pressure on equity markets, which will likely look past the moderating wage growth and focus on ‘too-hot’ job creation,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

“This will keep rates higher for longer and challenges the equity market soft-landing narrative as well as valuations.”

In company news, banknote printer De La Rue forecast half-year adjusted operating profit marginally ahead of its previous expectations, taking the shares up 1.5%.

Metro Bank rose 20.7% after touching a record low on Thursday on reports that the mid-sized lender was exploring options to raise as much as 600 million pounds ($731.1 million) in debt and equity.

Meanwhile, data showed British house prices fell at the fastest pace since 2009 over the 12 months to September, echoing a slowdown in the housing market following a jump in interest rates.

