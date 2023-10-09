PCB hosts ‘cricket clinic’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its efforts to diversify cricket has arranged a one-day cricket activity at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore to encourage representative of all sections of our diverse Pakistani society to pick up the game.

The activity, which took place Sunday was aimed at providing an opportunity for these promising young players to hone their skills, receive coaching from renowned coaches, and experience the facilities available to top cricketers of Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket has a long and proud history of being an equal opportunities employer, and participants of all walks of life have featured for the national team. Wallis Mathias, Duncan Sharpe, Mohammad Yousuf and Danish Kaneria are just some of those examples.

A spokesperson of the PCB said the board continues to strive to provide opportunities to all Pakistanis as it aims to expand their outreach programmes.

It’s a part of PCB vision to expand the game among all communities who haven’t shown ample engagement towards cricket. As part of the PCB’s ongoing commitment towards equity, diversity, and providing an inclusive environment in the cricket circle, today’s activity reinforced PCB pledge to draw players from various communities across Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

To reduce barriers to entry, as many as 21 players were invited up to feature in a comprehensive training program that included net sessions, fielding drills, and different sessions on game strategies. The participants had the privilege of learning the skills of the game from academy coaches who shared their knowledge and insights to inspire the next generation of cricket stars.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson, Zaka Ashraf said, “Cricket is a unifying force in Pakistan, and it is crucial to ensure that the sport is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. This day camp at Gaddafi Stadium is just the beginning of our efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in cricket. We hope that through such initiatives, we can discover and develop hidden talent from all corners of the country.”

PCB will continue to explore opportunity to expand such programs to reach to all communities.

