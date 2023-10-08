BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

A new 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office

AFP Published October 8, 2023

LOS ANGELES: Fifty years after the original, newly released "The Exorcist: Believer" topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $27.2 million in ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

Analyst David A. Gross called that "a good opening for a horror sequel," the best of any of the "Exorcist" movies, despite what he said were poor reviews and lukewarm audience scores for Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween-timed film.

Like the original, "Believer" features possessed victims convulsing, covered in sores and speaking in tongues. It also has a decidedly interfaith exorcism. Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd star, with an appearance by Ellen Burstyn from the 1973 original.

"Believer" was to have opened on Friday the 13th, but the studio moved up its release to avoid conflicting with the release that day of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," a concert film certain to generate big numbers, Variety reported.

Last weekend's box office leader, Paramount's family-friendly "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie," slipped slightly to second, at $11.8 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

The Paw pups, using new superpowers as they fight to protect their city, are voiced by actors Taraji P. Henson, Chris Rock, Serena Williams and McKenna Grace.

In third, also down one spot, is Lionsgate's horror flick "Saw X," at $8.2 million. This latest in the "Saw" series, again with Tobin Bell as the infamous Jigsaw, has received strongly positive reviews.

The fourth spot, down from third, went to 20th Century sci-fi thriller "The Creator," at $6.1 million. John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe and Allison Janney play humans in a world at war with artificial intelligence.

Holding steady in fifth was Fathom Events' faith-based movie "The Blind," at $3.1 million. It portrays the real-life struggles of swamp-dwelling reality TV star Phil Robertson with addiction and romance.

North America box office hits a low point for the year Rounding out the top 10 were:

"A Haunting in Venice" ($2.7 million) "The Nun II" ($2.6 million) "Dumb Money" ($2.2 million) "The Equalizer 3" ($1.8 million) "Hocus Pocus: 30th Anniversary" ($1.5 million)

North American box office The Nun II The Exorcist: Believer

Comments

1000 characters

A new 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

OIC condemns continuing Israeli military aggression against Palestinians

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Nawaz Sharif did not flee country illegally: Solangi

Nawaz Sharif to return on Oct 21, steer country out of crisis: Maryam

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

Afghanistan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban says, as death toll spikes

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

Read more stories