BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

North America box office hits a low point for the year

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2023 10:10pm

LOS ANGELES: The North American box office hit a 2023 low this weekend, with top film "The Nun II" estimated to take in a paltry $8.4 million, industry watchers said Sunday.

"The numbers are not good," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, describing an entire month of poor results.

He said the months-long strikes by Hollywood screenwriters and actors -- reportedly at a key point Sunday -- "cannot end soon enough."

Denzel hangs in but 'Nun' better in N.American theaters

The strikes have prevented stars from promoting upcoming films.

This weekend's top five films had a combined take of roughly $31 million -- less than "Barbie" alone earned in its fourth weekend out.

Warner Bros.' "The Nun II," starring Taissa Farmiga in a tale of Gothic horror and possession, has led the box office for the past few weeks, despite posting tepid numbers.

Nearly tying it this weekend was new action film "Expend4bles," at an estimated $8.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, Exhibitor Relations reported.

The Lionsgate movie, the fourth in a series, has a veteran team of Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren -- joined by franchise newcomers including Megan Fox, 50 Cent and Andy Garcia -- heading to Libya to try to prevent a mercenary from stealing nuclear warheads.

In third place, down one spot from last weekend, was 20th Century's "A Haunting in Venice," Kenneth Branagh's latest Agatha Christie-inspired film, at $6.3 million. Branagh again plays legendary Belgian detective Hercules Poirot.

Fourth spot went to Sony's "The Equalizer 3," at $4.7 million. Denzel Washington plays a retired US Marine and drug-enforcement agent taking on beaucoup bad guys.

And holding on in fifth -- in its 10th weekend out -- was Warner Bros. blockbuster "Barbie," at $3.2 million. The Greta Gerwig paean to pinkness has now taken in $630.5 million domestically and an additional $797 million internationally.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" ($3 million) "It Lives Inside" ($2.6 million) "Dumb Money" ($2.5 million) "Blue Beetle" ($1.8 million) "Oppenheimer" ($1.6 million)

North American box office The Nun II

Comments

1000 characters

North America box office hits a low point for the year

Foreign minister Jilani denies meeting with Israeli minister

Economic stability top priority: PM

Policy rate kept unchanged on economic indicators: SBP official

Mianwali Express train accident: four railways officials suspended for alleged negligence

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid

Interim Punjab govt seeks technological support from China

COAS pledges unwavering support: Ministries tasked to prepare targeted economic revival plan

Pakistan, GCC agree to further strengthen their cooperation

Asian Games 2023: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to set up India cricket final

Consistent policies mandatory: 60pc of economy outside the tax net: Ishrat

Read more stories