Zelensky expresses ‘solidarity’ in call with Netanyahu

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to reiterate Kyiv’s support to Israel, which retaliated after a massive assault by the Palestinian Hamas group.

“I spoke with Netanyahu to affirm Ukraine’s solidarity with Israel, which suffers from a brazen large-scale attack, and to express condolences for the multiple victims,” Zelensky said on social media.

“The Prime Minister informed me of the current situation and the actions of Israel’s Defence Forces and law enforcement to repel the attack,” Zelensky added.

“We also discussed the attack’s ramifications for the security situation in the region and beyond.”

The Ukrainian president also said diplomats were cooperating with the Israeli police to ensure the safety of Ukrainian citizens.

Kyiv’s foreign ministry on Sunday announced the death of two Ukrainian women in Israel.

“Both citizens had been living in the country for a long time,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told AFP.

Ukrainian officials have backed Israel’s right to defend itself, while their own country is fending off Russia’s invasion.

Israel has sought to maintain neutrality in its ties with Russia and Ukraine since Moscow invaded in February last year.

It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict but stopped short of delivering weapons to Kyiv, which was hoping to gain from Israeli air defence expertise.