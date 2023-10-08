BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Typhoon Koinu turns south off China’s coast, headed for Hainan

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2023 10:21am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: Typhoon Koinu, which lashed Taiwan with rain and wind last week, on Sunday turned south over the sea off the coast of China’s Guangdong province towards the resort island of Hainan, with its intensity nearly unchanged from a day earlier.

As of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT), Koinu had yet to make landfall on the Chinese coast, maintaining its strength over water about 455 km (283 miles) northeast of the city of Zhanjiang in Guangdong, according to Chinese weather forecasters.

Koinu, packing gale-force winds of up to 144 kph (90 mph), is expected to churn south along the coast of Guangdong at a pace of up to 10 kph, weakening gradually as it reaches Zhanjiang city and the southern island province of Hainan.

In the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong, authorities issued their third-highest wind alert as Koinu brought gale-force winds to the territory, with heavy showers expected throughout Sunday and Monday.

Thousands without power after Typhoon Haikui batters Taiwan

Last week, Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, killed one person and injured almost 400 people in Taiwan as it brushed past the south of the island. Chinese authorities are on high alert even though Koinu looked unlikely to travel inland towards populous cities.

The slow movement of the typhoon over the warm waters of southern China raises the potential for very heavy rainfall as storm clouds linger over the area for a relatively long time.

China hong kong Guangdong Typhoon Koinu Zhanjiang

Comments

1000 characters

Typhoon Koinu turns south off China’s coast, headed for Hainan

Scores dead in Israel and Gaza after Hamas shock attack on Israeli towns

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

Death toll from Afghan quakes rises to 'more than 1,000'

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

Israel army fires artillery at Lebanon in response to cross-border mortar fire

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

Read more stories