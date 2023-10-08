BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
UN calls for immediate halt to violence

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

ZURICH: The United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for an immediate halt to violence in Gaza after Palestinian group Hamas launched its biggest attack on Israel in years.

Volker Tuerk said he was shocked by reports that hundreds of rockets had been fired towards Israel on Saturday and reports that Israeli civilians have been taken hostage.

At least 22 Israelis have been killed in the attack and more than 250 wounded, Israel’s ambulance service said, with the figures expected to rise.

“This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians,” Tuerk said in a statement. “Civilians must never be the target of attack.”

He called on Israel to take precautions to avoid civilian casualties as it responded to the attacks with air strikes into Gaza.

“I call for an immediate stop to the violence, and appeal to all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate to avoid further bloodshed,” Tuerk said.

