World community must act to end hostilities: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed concerns at escalation of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, urging the international community to come together for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians.

“We are closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians. We are concerned about the human cost of the escalating situation,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

Israel and Palestinian resistance group, Hamas resorted to fresh hostilities on Saturday morning following a barrage of rockets fired into Israel by Hamas, to which Israel responded with air strikes.

Israel-Palestine escalation: Pakistan says 'closely monitoring' situation

Hundreds have been killed so far on both the sides. “Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

She added that a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

“We call on the international community to come together for cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the Middle East,” she added.

