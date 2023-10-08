BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FM Jilani to visit Azerbaijan to attend ECO Council meeting

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will visit Azerbaijan to attend the 27th Meeting of ECO Council of Ministers being held from October 9-10 in Shusha.

“Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 27th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held from 9-10 October 2023 in Shusha, Azerbaijan,” Foreign Office said here on Saturday.

The caretaker Foreign Minister, Jilani, will address the Council of Ministers (COM) and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

As a founding member, it added that Pakistan remains strongly committed to the ECO’s aims and objectives and has remained at the forefront of all major ECO initiatives/agreements such as the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) and the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (ECOTTFA).

