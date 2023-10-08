PTI leaders record video statements under oath ‘Imran never asked us to attack any state institution, building, military installation’

ISLAMABAD: In a well-conceived move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership recorded video statements on oath as proof testifying that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan never gave them any instructions before or after May 9 to attack and vandalize any state institution, building and military installation.

The PTI leadership preemptively recorded their video statements as a proof to foil the nefarious plan in case they get arrested, tortured and blackmailed to give false statements against Khan.

PTI leadership including PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan in their separates recorded video statements made it clear that the sole agenda of PTI Chairman and PTI was to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous countries. Therefore, these video statements recorded under oaths should be kept safe and presented before the courts as a proof, they added.

The PTI leaders declared that in case of their any other video statement contrary to the recorded one would be fake because under the new trend PTI leaders were being whisked away and the abductors recorded statements of their choice under duress and coercion.

PTI Secretary General said: “In case of my ‘Enforced Disappearance’ or arrest please keep this statement of mine on oath as proof that PTI Chairman never ever gave any instructions to harm any government or state institutions’ buildings.”

He said PTI members are patriotic Pakistanis who want ‘Rule of Law’ in Pakistan and want to see Pakistan as a prosperous country, adding that Khan has always advised them to remain peaceful as he always talked about the integrity of Pakistan.

In his recorded video statement in connection with May 9 incident, PTI Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Ali Amin Gandapur stated that Imran Khan never ordered him to do any illegal activity. He said: “I swear. I have never been ordered by Khan to concoct a plot or do violence or similar acts against Pakistan army, police and other state organs.

“The aim of any of our sit-ins or protests was never to obstruct the appointment of the head of any institution,” he added. “I am recording this statement under oath that Khan has never ordered us to take any violent action or in any case to attack military installations,” Gandapur testified. “I have never issued orders for violence to anyone too. I am recording my statement for the courts, institutions and people of Pakistan,” he maintained.

PTI Secretary General Central Punjab Hammad Azhar also recorded statement under oath that PTI Chairman never directed to do any violent protest in his presence.

“I have never participated in any violent protest,” Hammad added.

PTI Singh President Haleem Adil Shaikh, who is the member of PTI Core Committee, in his video statement under oath categorically stated: “I take an oath with this holy Quran in my hand that Imran Khan, the leader of this nation, never incited us to attack private and public institutions.”

He went on to say: “I swear that whenever there was an possibility of confrontations like on occasion of May 25 or when we were heading towards the Parliament, Khan instantly ordered his party men to go back to avoid clash. “We were not never asked to be part of any conspiracy to prevent the appointment of the present Army Chief,” he added.

“I have already said my dead body will come but the video will not come, I stand by that statement because Khan was our leader, is and he will be my leader till my last breath since he has spiritual relationship with Khan, not a political one,” Haleem vowed.

He stated that the false propaganda being made that Imran Khan gave orders to attack the institutions of Pakistan, adding that PTI Chairman always used to say that the army was more important for the country than him.

PTI Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi in his video statement said that he was associated with PTI since 1996 but his leader never talked about attacking and vandalizing state institutions or inciting violence. He said that PTI Chairman was a brave, patriotic and the most honest political leader and he would stand by him till his last breath and any video contrary to this one would be false and fake.

Similarly, PTI Additional Secretary General Ali Nawaz Awan issued his recorded video statement and clearly stated that PTI Chairman believed in supremacy of law and constitution who never supported violent act, which was evident from his lifelong struggle.

He went on to say that PTI staged sit-ins and took out protest rallies and marches but they did not harm anything, adding that Khan always exercised restraints despite facing great hardship because he did not believe in the politics of confrontation with state institutions. During his 21-year association with PTI, Khan never gave instructions to attack property or vandalise state institutions, Ali Awan added.

He stated that he was recorded his statement on oath as a proof, so there would be legal standing of any of his other statement contrary to it, adding that he was, is and will be standing firmly with Khan and PTI come what may.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023