BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey ready to help de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2023 12:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held calls on Saturday with his regional counterparts to discuss the fighting between Israel and Palestinians, a foreign ministry source said, as Ankara said it stood ready to help de-escalate the situation.

The source said Fidan discussed the conflict with his Saudi, Qatari, Iranian, Palestinian and Egyptian counterparts, but did not provide any further details.

Earlier, Turkey's foreign ministry repeated President Tayyip Erdogan's call for restraint and strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives in the conflict.

"We emphasize that acts of violence and escalation linked to these benefit nobody," the ministry said. It also urged citizens in the region to remain in secure, indoor locations.

Iran says attack on Israel is Palestinian 'self-defence'

"Turkey is always ready to provide any help it can to ensure that the developments in question do not escalate further and get taken under control without spreading to a wider region," it added. "In this regard, we continue our intensive contacts with the relevant parties."

The conflict comes as Turkey, which has backed Palestinians in the past and supported a two-state solution to the conflict, works to normalise ties with Israel after years of animosity.

The former allies mutually expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But a regional charm offensive launched by Ankara in 2020 prompted a thaw and subsequently led to the re-appointment of envoys.

Israel had also long complained of Ankara's hosting of leaders of Hamas, which Turkey does not view as a terrorist group.

Prior to Saturday's violence, Erdogan had said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit Turkey in October-November to discuss cooperation on energy, while Turkey's energy minister said he planned to visit Israel in November.

Israel Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinians Hakan Fidan

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey ready to help de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel-Palestine escalation: Pakistan says 'closely monitoring' situation

UN agencies appeal to Pakistan to continue protecting vulnerable Afghans

Strong quake in west Afghanistan kills 'about 120'

Pakistan eyes cotton output of 12mn bales this year, says caretaker minister

Emerging economies face China and rate pressures as IMF, World Bank meet

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

Adviser to Iran supreme leader calls Hamas attack on Israel 'proud' operation

Indian rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas where over 100 are missing

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Read more stories