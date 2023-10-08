Chairman PAEC hands plaque over to Director NORI

ISLAMABAD: A ceremony regarding breast cancer awareness was held at NORI hospital, Islamabad which is recently declared as IAEA-Anchor centre. Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar was the chief guest of the event. He handed over the plaque of IAEA Anchor Centre to Director NORI.

Director NORI Hospital, Dr Mohammad Faheem briefed about the state of the art facilities available in NORI. The presentations included an overview of the prevalence of cancer in the region and the facilities available at 19 cancer hospitals being run in Pakistan by PAEC.

Chairman PAEC lauded the efforts of PAEC cancer hospitals especially NORI hospital and its dedicated team for serving the humanity with great zeal and zest. He also promised to extend every possible help from PAEC management to the medical facilities across Pakistan. He emphasized on designing a work plan for the activities to be carried out at NORI under ‘The Rays of Hope Initiative’ of IAEA.

Dr Humera Mahmood Consultant Oncologist and HOD oncology radiology departments briefed about various activities organized at NORI from time to time so as to create awareness about breast cancers as well as other cancers and to alleviate myths and misconceptions about the disease. Besides cancer screening, these activities include pink illumination of the building, distribution of brochures, display of posters, cancer awareness walks, sharing of experience by cancer survivors and awareness lectures.