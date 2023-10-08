241 accused held: 109 illegal hydrants demolished

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh (PRS) continued its operations against illegal water hydrants in Karachi on Saturday, demolishing 109 hydrants and arresting 241 accused.

According to PRS spokesperson, the operation was conducted in different areas of Karachi, including Sector A-12 near Sadat Chowk, Sector 12, Sector B-12 Baldia Town, Ramzan Goth, and Mangho Peer.

In addition to demolishing the hydrants, PRS also recovered water pumps, electric motors, generators, pipes, and electric wires.

A PRS spokesperson said that the operation will continue until all illegal water hydrants have been eliminated. Illegal hydrants have been a major problem in Karachi for many years. They are often used to steal water from the main supply, which can lead to water shortages and pressure problems for legitimate users.