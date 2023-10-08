PCMEA, TDAP hold 39th Pakistan Int’l Carpet Exhibition

LAHORE: The 39th Pakistan International Carpet Exhibition, organized by the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) with collaboration from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was unfolded on October 4th, 2023 in Lahore.

This prestigious event showcases the vibrant carpet industry of Pakistan, featuring 48 companies and 64 stalls, drawing the attention of 110 foreign buyers keen on exploring the nation’s carpet craftsmanship.

The Chief Executive of TDAP had the honour of inaugurating the exhibition and also served as the Chief Guest for the event. Secretary TDAP, Vice Chairman of PCME and other key stakeholders graced the occasion.

The exhibition provides a platform for hands-on approach for both buyers and exhibitors that allows for meaningful exchanges and discussions, fostering the development of trade linkages that are essential for the growth and sustainability of Pakistan’s carpet industry. Buyers from USA, Turkey, Brazil, Italy, Russia, France etc are attending the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023