HBL microfinance bank wins Best MfB award

Published 08 Oct, 2023

KARACHI: HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) continues to lead the microfinance industry by securing its second consecutive win as the Best Microfinance Bank.

The 20th Annual Excellence Awards, hosted by the CFA Society Pakistan, are renowned for recognising the outstanding performance of financial institutions, corporates and professionals during the past year.

Rayomond Kotwal, Chairman, Board of Directors, HBL MfB said that winning the Best Microfinance Award for a second year in a row solidified the Bank’s position as a leader in the microfinance sector.

Muhammad Amir Khan, CEO & President, HBL MfB said that this achievement is a testament to the Bank’s relentless dedication to enable people to improve their quality of life with inclusive and innovative financial solutions.

HBL MfB started its journey 20 years ago, as the pioneer of microfinance in Pakistan. In 2022, the Bank cemented its leadership position by winning two Best Microfinance Bank awards. HBL MfB remains steadfast in its mission to alleviate poverty in Pakistan and raise the living standards of its people. In 2022, the Bank grew its lending portfolio by nearly 50%, to Rs88 billion and its deposits by 27% to Rs116 billion, remaining a trusted partner to its clients.

