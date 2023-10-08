BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Gujranwala Rescue team wins ‘12th National Rescue Challenge’

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: The Gujranwala Rescue team won the 12th National Rescue Challenge (NRC)-2023 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s team turned up as runners-up.

The Gujranwala Rescue team competed with 19 teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Elite Police, University of Lahore, Alkhidmat Foundation and Rescue Scouts of Sialkot.

The teams participated in Trauma & Medical Emergency Challenge, Fire-Fit Challenge, Water Rescue Challenge, Deep Well Rescue Challenge, Swimming Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge. The Team performed as per the international standards of emergency management in difficult emergency scenarios and situations.

Individual performers of each event were also evaluated and Trauma Challenge was won by District Emergency Medical Team Gujranwala, Fire Fit Rescue Challenge was won by Hunain from Gujranwala, Lead Fire Rescue Challenge was won by Sohail Ahmad from KPK South, Haseeb Chaudhry from the University of Lahore won Swimming Challenge, M. Awais from KPK South won the Water Rescue (SCUBA Challenge), Team of Rescue Service Gujranwala won Deep Well Rescue Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge was won by Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan.

