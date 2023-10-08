CM visits LGH, speaks to patients

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Lahore General Hospital and reviewed the treatment facilities and inspected emergency, other wards as well as x-ray room.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi met with the patients, their attendants and inquired from them about treatment facilities and free medicines. Few patients and their attendants complained about delay in the check-up by the doctors.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered the hospital administration to redress the complaints of the patients forthwith and ensure their timely check-up.

The CM reviewed the cleanliness situation and directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. He shook hands with the doctors present on their duty and commended them on serving the distressed humanity.

