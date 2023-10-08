LDA to start plantation drive

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will start a plantation drive in its societies to control environmental pollution and smog.

This was decided during a meeting that was chaired by LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday. In the meeting, Director Avenue One Rehan Athar and Director LDA City Khuram Yaqub gave briefings on various projects, including the ongoing development works in LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town. Additional DG Imran Ali, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional DG Khalid Gurahya, Chief Town Planner One, Chief Town Planner Two, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain, Director Finance, Project Director, Directors of LDA City and Avenue One and other officers participated in the meeting.

Talking about the tree plantation drive, the LDA DG directed all housing directors of LDA to start the plantation of trees in their respective areas and to identify the places and plant Miwaki and other saplings. “The plantation drive will start from Avenue One and Jubilee Town from next week,” he added.

He also directed the officers to take concrete steps against the land mafia and elements involved in illegal commercial activities.

On this occasion, a briefing was given on the construction of new mosques, green belts and parks in LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town. The LDA DG said that the increase in commercial activities in Avenue One and Jubilee Town has created new investment opportunities.

