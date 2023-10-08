Wahab, Murad file nomination papers for by-polls on local govt seats

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad on Saturday submitted their nomination papers for by-elections on local government seats.

Election will be held on November 5 from 8:00am to 5:00pm without any break. The election commission will announce the results on November 8. Murtaza Wahab will contest from UC 13 of Saddar Town, UC 3 of Mauripur Town and UC 7 of Ibrahim Hyderi. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad will submit his nomination paper from UC 7 Gadap Town. As per the new rules, mayor, deputy mayor and other members of local government should have to contest election within six month. A total of 886 vacant seats of general member, chairman and vice chairman will be filled across the province after the by-polls.

The by-polls for direct local government seats on November 5 would be held in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroz, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta and four districts of Karachi —Malir, South, Central and Keamari.

According to the schedule, the ECP will issue a public notice for the by-polls on October 2, after which candidates will be able to file nomination papers at RO offices from October 5 till 7.