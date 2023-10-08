BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-08

City School holds ‘high achievers’ ceremony’

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The City School Northern Region Saturday organised the High Achiever’s Ceremony here to celebrate the remarkable achievements of students.

In this connection, a simple but impressive event was held.

Sabahat Khan Tatari, the Regional Director North, expressed her pride in the collaborative efforts of students, parents, teachers, and school leaders, resulting in numerous top positions and distinctions at both international and national levels. She also pledged to uphold the legacy of exceptional results for years to come.

Among the many distinguished students, Abdullah Zaib, Momina Siddiqui, Anmol Kali and the parent community extended their deepest gratitude for The City School’s stanch commitment to making learning an enriching and meaningful experience. The ceremony featured awards in various categories, including top in the world and region, distinctions, outstanding Cambridge learners and teachers, recognizing the excellence of individuals who contribute to the school’s success and promising to achieve even more in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

City School Sabahat Khan Tatari

Comments

1000 characters

City School holds ‘high achievers’ ceremony’

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

From reactive to proactive approach: Disaster management system witnessing transition: PM

‘Any new fixed tax scheme without consultation would be rejected’

Read more stories