Opinion Print 2023-10-08

‘No more business as usual’

Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

Business Recorder op-ed writer Imran Shaikh deserves kudos for presenting a highly informed perspective titled “No more business as usual” through a series of articles for this newspaper. The writer has argued, among other things, that “Known solutions to our problems start with merit-based governance and justice system adhering to our Constitution.

Structural changes need to be made to existing layers of governance of local governments, assemblies, senate and districts; maybe redefining roles and setting bounds for direct election of President, Governors and Prime Minister; implementing financial devolution through the provincial finance commissions (PFCs).” In my view, the suggestions or recommendations that he has made deserve attention in order to bring about a meaningful change in our approach to governance, administration, legislation, justice, etc. The situation brooks no complacency at all, so to speak.

The authorities concerned must draw some valuable lessons from the writer’s submissions, given his whole argument focuses, among other things, the concept of state governance in the core category of public power disposition and operation, although the issues raised by him are invariably subject to a wider debate.

Husain Shaheen

Islamabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

