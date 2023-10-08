SECP warns public of illegal investment scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a warning advising the general public against investing in fraudulent investment schemes of Meilleuretech Services, a sole proprietorship concern.

The SECP has noticed that the entity, owned by Zeeshan Munir, is prima facie accepting deposits from the public illegally by offering various illegal “advertisement watching packages” and promising unrealistic daily and weekly returns. It is clarified that the said entity does not hold any license to collect deposits from the public.

The SECP has also received multiple complaints that the individuals, after depositing funds with Meilleuretech Services, did not receive any packages but were asked to arrange for more individuals to buy packages or deposit further funds to get their earnings. The entity is using the following website and social media accounts:

The SECP has initiated legal proceedings against Zeeshan Munir and his entities, which include deregistering/winding up Meilleuretech Services (SMC-Private) Limited, disqualifying Mr. Zeeshan Munir from becoming chief executive and director of any company, and imposing penalties. The SECP is also referring the matter to relevant investigation authorities. The name of Meilleuretech Services (SMC-Private) Limited has been added to the “List of Companies engaged in Unauthorized Activities” available on the SECP website.

Therefore, SECP hereby warns the public not to deposit/invest funds with M/s Meilleuretech Services, Meilleuretech Services (SMC Private) Limited, and Zeeshan Munir in any form or arrangement, as they are not allowed to accept deposits/investments from anyone.

