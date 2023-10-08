BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Islamabad police yet to bust criminal gangs?

Fazal Sher Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The city police have failed to bust active gangs of car lifters and armed snatchers as during the last week auto thieves and armed robbers made nearly 200 strikes in various areas of the metropolis and deprived citizens of several vehicles as well as their belongings worth millions of rupees.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered 16 cases of robbery and dacoity, some of them in broad daylight, over 80 cases of auto theft, 72 cases of mobile theft, three cases of kidnapping, one case of murder, and some cases of cheque dishonoring, negating police claims that crime rate in the city has declined.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Noon, Industrial Area, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Margalla, Ramna, Shalimar, Bhara Kahu, and Lohi Bheer police station.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, eight motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station as well as six motorbikes and one car from the limits of the Industrial Area police station. Furthermore, carjackers stole six bikes and one car from the limits of Margalla police station as well as lifted four motorbikes and one car from the limits of Aabpara police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched 17 mobile phones in the limits of Khanna police station, 16 mobile phones in the jurisdiction of Noon police station, six in the limits of Shams Colony, seven in the limits of Karachi Company police station, five each in the jurisdiction of Tarnol, and Industrial Area police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched 17 mobile phones, auto thieves stole eight vehicles, and robbers looted two houses in the limit of Khanna police station. Auto thieves stole four vehicles while armed robbers snatched 16 mobile phones in the limits of Noon police station.

Similarly, the Sangjani police station registered eight cases of mobile theft and one case each of auto theft and kidnapping during the last week while armed robbers snatched six mobile phones, auto thieves stole two bikes, and robbers looted one house in the limits of Kohsar police station.

In the same period, Industrial Area police registered five cases of mobile theft and 11 cases of auto theft during the last week. Armed persons snatched six mobile phones and auto thieves stole four vehicles in the limits of the Karachi Company police station during the last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

