Bilawal vows full support to flood-affected people

JACOBABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assured of facilitating the flood victims of Sindh and Punjab.

Talking about recent flood during his visit to Jacobabad on Saturday, he said that climate change was a big challenge for Pakistan and the country was being affected by climate change.

Bilawal Bhuto said that he would fulfill the promises made to the flood victims and mentioned that the PPP was buildings houses for the flood victims estimated to be around 2.1 million.

The PPP’s chief said that he will start the “Apna Ghar” scheme for the flood victims of Punjab as well due to the massive destruction there also.

He highlighted that as foreign minister, he represented Palestine in every forum and the people of Pakistan always supported the Palestinian people because it a problem of the Muslim Ummah.

He said that democratic politicians see the solution of every problem in the elections.

“The PPP is always ready for the elections and it wants the polls to be held soon so that it can serve the people,” he reiterated.

“Whoever is a democratic politician will say that elections should be held at their time as democratic politicians see the solution of every problem in elections,” he said while answering the question about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s views about polls.