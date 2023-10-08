BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-08

Bilawal vows full support to flood-affected people

INP Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

JACOBABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assured of facilitating the flood victims of Sindh and Punjab.

Talking about recent flood during his visit to Jacobabad on Saturday, he said that climate change was a big challenge for Pakistan and the country was being affected by climate change.

Bilawal Bhuto said that he would fulfill the promises made to the flood victims and mentioned that the PPP was buildings houses for the flood victims estimated to be around 2.1 million.

The PPP’s chief said that he will start the “Apna Ghar” scheme for the flood victims of Punjab as well due to the massive destruction there also.

He highlighted that as foreign minister, he represented Palestine in every forum and the people of Pakistan always supported the Palestinian people because it a problem of the Muslim Ummah.

He said that democratic politicians see the solution of every problem in the elections.

“The PPP is always ready for the elections and it wants the polls to be held soon so that it can serve the people,” he reiterated.

“Whoever is a democratic politician will say that elections should be held at their time as democratic politicians see the solution of every problem in elections,” he said while answering the question about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s views about polls.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal vows full support to flood-affected people

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

From reactive to proactive approach: Disaster management system witnessing transition: PM

‘Any new fixed tax scheme without consultation would be rejected’

Read more stories