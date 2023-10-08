IHC terms ‘subject to vacancy’ allotment letters illegal

ISLAMABAD: Releasing a detailed verdict on the petition filed by Sumaira Siddiqui, a contractual employee, against the cancellation of allotment of a government residence in her name, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared the issuance of all ‘subject to vacancy’ allotment letters for getting an official residence in the federal capital ‘illegal’.

During the hearing of the petition, the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and the Ministry of Housing admitted that there was no provision for the issuance of such letters.

The verdict, penned down by Justice Babar Sattar, said that the federal government kept flouting accommodation rules while allotting official residences.