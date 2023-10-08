Punjab govt approves Rs5bn to improve healthcare facilities

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet, which met here on Saturday with the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair accorded approval of funds worth Rs 5 billion for the improvement of treatment facilities in the big hospitals of Punjab and for their upgradation as well.

The cabinet decided to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for the celebrations so as to enhance revenue. The lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations can be rented out at Rs 300,000. The cabinet granted the approval to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations while approval was also granted to make an agreement with the chain of any big hotel to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations. Moreover, Deputy Commissioner Lahore will be the Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and an approval was granted in this regard.

The CM while directing to further improve financial assistance package for the family members of the government officials who die during performance of their duty, stated that the financial assistance package after being improved should be submitted for approval in the next cabinet meeting.

The cabinet decided that kidney, psychological and drug addict patients will be provided quality health and rehabilitation facilities. It granted an approval to fix the quality of (MSDS) mechanism for the treatment and rehabilitation of the patients admitted in the dialysis centres and for the psychological as well as drug addict patients admitted in the centers. Approval was also granted during the meeting to delegate powers to the union councils under the program “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gy.”

Approval was granted on the induction mechanism of DG PAFDA and other vacancies. Approval was granted of performance and audit reports of the Punjab government and district governments for the year 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. Approval was also accorded during the meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology reports. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Advocate General Punjab and concerned officials attended the meeting.

