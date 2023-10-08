BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KCA celebrates World Cotton Day

Press Release Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) celebrated World Cotton Day on Saturday in the office of the Association to highlight the global importance of cotton and the challenges faced by the world’s cotton economies specially Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Atif Dada, Chairman, the KCA highlighted the importance of World Cotton Day and desired to make maximum efforts by all section of the Cotton Trade for betterment of the Cotton Trade in the country.

Prominent Speakers belonging to various sectors of the Cotton Trade namely, Rizwan Iqbal Umer, Vice-Chairman, the KCA, Waqas Anwar, Member Executive Committee, the KCA, Khawaja Muhammad Nauman, Chief Operating Officer of Ms Control Union Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Rahat Aziz, Ex-Assistant Director/Admn In-Charge and Classer/Arbitrator, Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute, Muhammad Naseem Usman and Cnanderlal, Members of the KCA’s Brokers Advisory Committee also shared their views regarding challenges being faced by the Cotton Trade in Pakistan and desired the government to take all possible measures to increase cotton production and improve quality of cotton in the country. A large number of the representatives of the Cotton Trade attended the occasion.

