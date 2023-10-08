KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (October 07, 2023)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 06-10-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 16,800 235 17,035 17,235 -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 18,005 252 18,257 18,471 -214/-
===========================================================================
