Oct 08, 2023
Markets Print 2023-10-08

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (October 07, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 06-10-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,800        235        17,035        17,235       -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,005        252        18,257        18,471       -214/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Cotton spot rates

