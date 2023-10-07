Current cotton crop conditions, production trends, and traceability

The Punjab province, known as the largest cotton-producing region in Pakistan, has been grappling with a severe pest onslaught, with reports of whitefly, jassid, and mealybug infestations impacting cotton plant growth.

The damage caused by these pests has undoubtedly contributed to a decline in cotton yields. The cotton industry in South Punjab is facing challenges, but concerted efforts by all stakeholders give hope that the industry can rebound and contribute significantly to Pakistan’s cotton production in the coming season.

In these conditions it is essential to address the discrepancy in national cotton production figures mentioned in recent reports. While some estimates suggest a national output of 7.0 to 8.4 million bales which are far below the correct estimates, it is essential to consider the provincial contributions accurately.

Punjab alone is expected to produce between 6.8 to 7.0 million bales, falling significantly short of its target of 8.33 million bales. When combined with the cotton production of Sindh, which is projected to be around 3-3.5 million bales, the total national production is expected to exceed 10 million bales.

Thus, the figures suggesting a lower national production are misleading and require clarification. Accurate reporting and acknowledgment of the efforts made by farmers, government, and industry associations are vital to understanding the true state of the cotton crop.

During current season the Punjab Government embarked on a transformative journey to revive the cotton crop within the province, addressing the persistent challenges that had plagued it for years.

Their timely launched cotton sowing campaign, initiated well ahead of the previous year planting season, resulted in a remarkable 30% increase in cotton acreage.

This proactive approach allowed farmers to maximize their planting windows, kick starting the cotton-growing season on a robust note. Furthermore, the government’s dedicated agriculture extension staff played a pivotal role by offering guidance and support throughout the cotton cultivation process, covering aspects such as soil preparation, pest management, and cotton farming techniques.

These efforts, coupled with a focus on improving cultivation practices and responding urgently to pest infestations using drones and helicopters, have not only increased cotton yields but also stimulated economic growth in related sectors, highlighting the Punjab Government’s crucial role in the revival of cotton production in the province.

Despite the challenges faced by cotton farmers, it is noteworthy that both the Punjab Government and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) together have taken proactive steps to address the situation. APTMA have provided effective pesticides to combat whitefly infestations, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the cotton industry.

Moreover, APTMA has played a crucial role in assisting cotton farmers through a dedicated team of experts. This team has been actively involved in pest scouting, providing weekly reports based on field observations, and offering recommendations to mitigate the impact of pests.

Additionally, APTMA’s team of agronomists and entomologists has collaborated with the Punjab government in working groups to ensure effective management of the cotton crop.

It is worth noting that there has been an increase in the area under cotton cultivation in Punjab this year, compared to the previous year. This expansion demonstrates the resilience of cotton farmers in the face of adversity and their determination to contribute to the cotton industry.

While the challenges posed by pest infestations and water shortages are significant, it is essential to acknowledge the efforts made by both the government and industry stakeholders to support cotton farmers.

With a substantial increase in cotton cultivation area and the proactive measures taken, there is reason to believe that the national cotton production for the 2023-24 season can surpass the estimates and reach around 10 million bales, with Punjab contributing 6.5-7 million bales and Sindh adding 3-3.5 million bales to the total output.

As the cotton industry in South Punjab grapples with the challenges of severe pest infestations and water shortages, it becomes increasingly evident that proactive measures are required to safeguard the cotton crop and ensure sustainable production in the region in next season. Crop zoning and innovative crop rotation patterns are two key strategies that hold the potential to significantly enhance cotton production and mitigate the impact of pests and water scarcity.

Crop zoning involves the careful allocation of specific crops to suitable geographical regions based on climate, soil conditions, and other relevant factors.

In the context of South Punjab’s cotton cultivation, implementing crop zoning can be instrumental in managing and preventing pest infestations. By identifying regions prone to specific pests, authorities can implement targeted pest management strategies.

This approach minimises the widespread use of pesticides and reduces the environmental impact. Efficient resource allocation, including water and pesticides, can be achieved when crops are grown in areas where they are most likely to thrive.

This reduces waste and enhances resource efficiency. Crop zoning helps farmers diversify their crops, reducing the risk associated with monoculture and making cotton crop more resilient to various challenges, including pests and climate variations.

Another critical aspect of sustainable cotton farming in South Punjab is the exploration of innovative crop rotation patterns. Traditionally, cotton-wheat cropping has been prevalent in the region.

However, alternative cropping patterns like cotton-canola rotation can offer numerous benefits like Crop rotation disrupts the life cycles of pests and diseases, making it harder for them to establish and thrive. Switching between cotton and canola can help break the cycle of cotton-specific pests, such as whitefly.

Different crops have varying nutrient requirements and impacts on soil health. A cotton-canola rotation can improve soil fertility and reduce the need for excessive fertilizer use.

Early sowing of cotton in the cotton-canola rotation pattern, as observed in some farms this year, can lead to higher yields. Cotton sown early in the season is less susceptible to certain pests and can benefit from optimal growing conditions.

The cotton industry in Pakistan also facing a formidable challenge: the underreporting of cotton production. This issue, estimated at around 10-15 percent of the total cotton output, significantly impacts various aspects of the industry.

Termed as “gol mall” this underreporting has far-reaching consequences, including economic losses, distorted production figures, and quality concerns. Several factors contribute to the underreporting of cotton production in Pakistan.

One major factor is the informal nature of many cotton transactions. When ginners sell their cotton directly to the traders without formal documentation, making it challenging to track the movement of cotton and ensure that all production is accurately reported.

Additionally, the lack of transparency in the cotton supply chain further exacerbates the issue, with limited access to price and market trend information. This lack of information can lead to farmers being underpaid for their cotton and ginners underreporting production to avoid different taxes.

It also has significant implications for the overall economy. First, sales tax is evaded on the underreported cotton and its byproducts, while that paid on other inputs for ginning and manufacturing of byproducts (such as energy) is fully refunded to the manufacturer.

This results in large losses to the exchequer and adds to the fiscal deficit. The resulting supply differential in the formal market also inflates cotton prices, and this effect trickles down to prices of cloth and RMG–making exports of these products less competitive in international markets.

Full value chain transparency is also of increasing importance to international buyers, and being unable to trace the source of raw materials further weighs down on the textile sector’s export competitiveness.

One promising solution to combat underreporting in Pakistan’s cotton industry is the establishment of a traceability system. A traceability system involves the tracking and documentation of cotton from its source through various stages of production and processing to the end product. Such a system offers numerous benefits, including: Accurate Reporting; where every bale of cotton is accounted for, eliminating underreporting issues.

It provides a transparent record of cotton production, from the field to the final product. Quality Assurance; A traceability system can monitor the quality of cotton at every stage, allowing for the identification of substandard cotton and facilitating quality improvements. Grade Transparency; Traceability enables more transparent and standardized grading of cotton, reducing disputes and ensuring fair compensation for farmers. Consumer Confidence; Traceability provides consumers with information about the origin and quality of cotton products, enhancing trust and demand for Pakistani cotton in both domestic and international markets.

Recognizing the importance of implementing a traceability mechanism, APTMA has proposed several projects aimed at establishing and promoting traceability systems within the cotton industry.

These initiatives are designed to address the multifaceted challenges faced by the cotton industry, including underreporting, quality issues, and grading discrepancies. Tackling the underreporting of cotton production in Pakistan is crucial for the sustainability and growth of the cotton industry.

The implementation of a traceability system offers a viable solution to this problem. By embracing traceability, Pakistan can not only enhance its cotton production figures but also bolster the quality of its cotton, reduce economic losses, and build confidence among consumers and international partners.

It is imperative that the cotton industry, the government, and other key stakeholders work collaboratively to implement and maintain an effective traceability system.

Policy maker stakeholders focusing on sufficient cotton for capacity utilization of the textile industry for export purposes. In tandem however industry’s input costs other than cotton also play a critical role. One of these “energy’ accounts for approximately 10% of the final cost of the exported products.

Energy costs currently included cross subsidies to other non-productive sectors. Energy costs get inflated and rates become double to their competing countries. Under these conditions Pakistan export products cannot compete and this will have a crippling impact on the demand and price for cotton as well as worsening balance of payments.

This aspect of the cotton value chain requires equal if not more attention of the policy makers if Pakistan is to progress in its agriculture, industry, employment and exports.

