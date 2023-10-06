BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-06

Falling trend continues on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. The local cotton market on remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,200 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,700 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 600 bales of Sadiqabad, 600 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 4800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 600 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,650 per maund, 400 bales of Tunsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Bhakhar were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 2800 bales of Yazman Mandi, 2400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund and 800 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the KCA decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 370 kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Falling trend continues on cotton market

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories