Falling trend continues on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. The local cotton market on remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,200 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,700 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 600 bales of Sadiqabad, 600 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 4800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 600 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,650 per maund, 400 bales of Tunsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Bhakhar were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 2800 bales of Yazman Mandi, 2400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund and 800 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the KCA decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 370 kg.

