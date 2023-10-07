BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Russia hits Odesa grain facility in overnight missile strike

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2023 11:37am

KYIV: Russian forces carried out an overnight missile strike on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, damaging port infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said early on Saturday.

Governor Oleh Kiper said four people were wounded in the strike, which hit a boarding house and a portside grain facility. He did not specify where the attack took place.

Ukraine’s military said the strike involved supersonic Onyx missiles fired from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russian forces have carried out regular missile and drone strikes on port infrastructure in recent weeks, making it difficult for major grain producer Ukraine to export its products.

Moscow quit a deal in mid-July that had enabled Black Sea grain shipments and helped combat a global food crisis.

Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian missile strike Odesa region

