Inflation, unfair tax regime: JI to hold sit-in outside Sindh Governor’s House

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has held publicity camps, corner meetings and distributed handbills across the mega city here on Friday in connection with the sit-in to be held outside the Sindh Governor House against inflation, unfair tax regime and continuation of the anti-people policies.

It is pertinent to mention here that traders, trade unions, religious scholars, teachers, students, lawyers and other fraternities have already been invited to the sit-in.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman himself has been looking over the arrangements as he directed the party workers to double their efforts and pace up the mass contact campaign in order to maximize the participation of masses in the protest sit-in.

